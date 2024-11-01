Fujitsu, AMD partner to develop sustainable computing infrastructure

Japan’s Fujitsu and chipmaker AMD have announced a partnership aimed at creating computing platforms for AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

The strategic partnership, encompassing all aspects from technology development to commercialization, will seek to facilitate the creation of open source and energy efficient platforms comprised of advanced processors with superior power performance and highly flexible AI/HPC software, and aims to accelerate open-source AI and/or HPC initiatives, according to a media release.

Fujitsu has worked to develop FUJITSU-MONAKA, a next-generation Arm-based processor that aims to achieve both high performance and low power consumption. With FUJITSU-MONAKA, together with AMD Instinct™ accelerators, customers have an additional choice to achieve large-scale AI workload processing while attempting to reduce the data center total cost of ownership, the companies said.

This collaboration will focus on the three strategic areas of engineering, ecosystems and business, bringing together Fujitsu’s supercomputer-based advanced CPU technology with AMD GPU technology. Under this collaboration, Fujitsu and AMD will target joint development of innovative computing platforms for AI and HPC by 2027.

In addition, based on AMD ROCm™ software, an open-source AI/HPC software stack for GPUs, and Fujitsu’s Arm-based FUJITSU-MONAKA software, Fujitsu and AMD will enhance their collaboration with the open-source community.

“Through this strategic partnership with AMD, Fujitsu seeks to accelerate open-source AI initiatives with a shared vision of achieving sustainable computing platforms,” Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Vice President, CTO, CPO, Fujitsu Limited, said. “By combining AMD’s innovative GPU technology with Fujitsu’s low-power/high-performance processor FUJITSU-MONAKA, we seek to create an environment in which more companies will be able to utilize AI while reducing the power consumed by data centers.”