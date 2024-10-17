ABF partners with Tinci for battery material supply

American Battery Factory (ABF), a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturer, has announced a seven-year partnership with Tinci Materials to secure a supply of battery chemical materials.

The agreement enables ABF to advance battery cell production processes alongside the imminent construction of the company’s first gigafactory in Tucson, Arizona. Materials sourced from and supplied by Tinci will be integrated into assembly of the cells, ensuring each unit is properly fit for use. ABF cells will be produced for households, businesses and utilities to optimize energy storage, enhance the power grid and make true energy independence a reality, according to a media release.

“Securing a reliable supply of materials for battery cell production is one of the single most significant steps we can take as we roll out fully localized LFP batteries in North America,” said John Kem, president of American Battery Factory. “Working with Tinci has given us long-term stability for cell production, which is crucial as we soon enter the stage of facility construction. Through this partnership, we can build batteries that have the highest ratings of longevity, safety and cost competitiveness, which allows us to build an effective domestic supply chain.”

As part of the partnership, the two American companies will cooperate to source and supply materials and manage logistics, update demand forecasts, develop an LFP battery ecosystem in North America and integrate materials directly into cell production for end-user energy storage products.

Tinci joins a roster of ABF partners that include Honeywell, LEAD Intelligent Equipment, First Phosphate, Anovion, Celgard, FNA Group and Lion Energy, through which ABF receives lithium sourcing, anode and separator materials and battery pack integration among other offtake agreements.

Tinci’s expertise with lithium-ion battery materials and specialty chemicals will benefit ABF, with a focus placed on autonomous research, development and innovation. The company’s product evaluation system aligns well with ABF’s, including research, technology, and practical application, which has established Tinci as a leading player in green chemistry operations, the media release said.

With these materials, ABF’s battery cells produced on-site will be distinct from other lithium battery chemistries, incorporating safe chemistry and environmentally friendly design while lasting up to 10,000 life cycles/30 years.