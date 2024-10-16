© Nordic Semiconductor
Business |
Nordic Semiconductor wants to acquire Novelda
Nordic Semiconductor has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the Norwegian ultra-wideband wireless technology company Novelda AS for an undisclosed sum.
The potential acquisition is contingent upon the successful completion of due diligence, final board approval, and other conditions.
Novelda has established a solid technology position in ultra-wideband, which complements Nordic’s existing wireless technologies. The company is in an early commercial phase.
The due diligence process will start immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of November, Nordic Semiconductor writes in a press release.