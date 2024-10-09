Poland, Europe's top destination for back-end semiconductor production

As semiconductor demand grows amid increasing digitalisation, geopolitical tensions, and the rise of electric vehicles, countries globally are competing to enhance their domestic semiconductor production capabilities. Consulting firm Kearney has taken a deep dive into which countries are poised to benefit from this crucial industry shift with its “Back-End Semiconductor Manufacturing Attractiveness Index” – which puts Poland as the top European location.

Why Poland?

Poland is, according to Kearney’s research, the frontrunner among EU countries and regions, and the fifth most attractive country globally. But why is that? Well for one, the country’s strategic location within the European Union provides it with a significant advantage.

As supply chain resilience becomes a priority for companies, particularly post-pandemic and amid geopolitical uncertainties, Poland offers proximity to large markets like Germany, France, and the rest of Western Europe. Its well-developed transport infrastructure, along with its access to the EU market, makes Poland an attractive destination for semiconductor companies looking to establish or expand back-end manufacturing facilities.

Moreover, as pointed out by Evertiq in previous reporting, Poland benefits from a growing pool of technical talent. The country has a strong tradition of engineering education, and its universities are increasingly producing graduates with expertise in fields related to the electronics industry and semiconductors. Labour costs in Poland also remain competitive compared to Western European countries, adding further appeal to the region.

To create this index, Kearney looked at each country and region's incentives, business environment, and operating costs. Due to the specialised skills, advanced technology, and rare minerals needed for front-end manufacturing, only 30 countries and regions were included in the study.

The Polish electronics industry is focused on growth and continued advancement. On October 24, 2024, Evertiq will bring together the Polish electronics sector at the Evertiq Expo Warsaw, hosted at the PGE Narodowy Stadium. Don’t miss the opportunity to join industry professionals as they work to drive further development and innovation.

Government support and incentives

In line with the EU's broader push for technological sovereignty, Poland has also been stepping up its efforts to attract semiconductor investment. The Polish government has been proactive in offering tax incentives, grants, and subsidies for companies willing to invest in its semiconductor ecosystem – such as Intel for example.

Poland’s growing attractiveness as a semiconductor back-end manufacturing hub underscores the country’s potential to become a critical player in Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem. With its strategic location, competitive labour market, and government support, Poland is looking to position itself as a key destination for companies looking to meet the rising global demand for semiconductors.