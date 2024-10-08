Murata opens new silicon capacitor production line in France

Following the initial announcement in 2023, Murata has fulfilled its commitment to establish a new 200-mm mass production line aimed at bolstering its Silicon Capacitor manufacturing capabilities. Murata has been running operations at the Caen facility since the acquisition of the start-up IPDiA in 2016. Today it is home to over 250 dedicated employees, working to support the clean room, production line, and all other crucial business functions.

“The components created at our Caen site utilise highly advanced technologies for a wide variety of purposes. From the ubiquitous smartphones that contain hundreds of capacitors to vehicles that incorporate thousands, our products are foundational to modern technology. With the launch of this new line, we are continuing to invest in growing our production facilities and our local workforce,” says Norio Nakajima, President of Murata Manufacturing in a press release.

The Silicon Capacitors manufactured by Murata in this factory are used in demanding applications such as implantable medical systems, telecommunication infrastructures, and mobile phones. The products produced by the newly opened line will primarily target the mobile handset market by delivering capacitors with exceptional performance and capacitance values in extremely compact sizes, with thicknesses as low as 50 µm.

Murata's recent pledge to invest EUR 60 million in the Caen site underscores its commitment to growth and innovation over the coming years. This investment will serve to grow the cleanroom area and enable an increase in production of components for mass markets.