Murata to expand silicon capacitor production in France

Murata says it will start to prepare for this expansion starting in April and that the project is set to create more than 100 new jobs in 2023–2025. The silicon capacitors manufactured by Murata at the Caen location are used in demanding applications such as implantable medical systems, telecommunication infrastructures, and mobile phones.

The new line will be based on 200 mm wafers, focusing on PICS – Passive Integration Connective Substrate – technology. These products will primarily target the mobile handset market with very high performances and capacitance values in super small sizes with thicknesses as low as 40 µm.

“Murata Silicon Capacitor technology is getting more and more traction, and has significantly grown outside demanding niche markets. Mobile phone architectures, as well as new electrical car systems, require lower and lower parasitic capabilities and very high performances in frequency and temperature. These new applications also have challenging requirements in terms of space and volume,” says Franck Murray, Managing Director at Murata Integrated Passive Solutions in Caen, in a press release.

The building for this new production line already exists and new equipment will be integrated in the coming weeks and months. Murata has also kickstarted a recruitment program to support the project. Murata currently employs more than 200 people in France.