Tata and ADI to explore joint opportunities in India

In order to improve strategic and commercial cooperation, investigate prospects for semiconductor manufacturing in India, and employ ADI's products in Tata applications like electric vehicles and network infrastructure, Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADI. The companies also agree to have strategic roadmap alignment discussions.

The joint effort is described in a press release as "a significant step in establishing a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India both for domestic and global consumption."

As previously reported by Evertiq, Tata Electronics is investing heavily in the semiconductor space by building India's first fab in Dholera, Gujarat with a total investment of USD 11 billion. In addition, the company will be investing another USD 3 billion in a greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips.

Tata Electronics and ADI intend to explore opportunities to manufacture ADI's products in Tata Electronics' fab in Gujarat and OSAT in Assam, according to the press release.

Tata Motors and ADI will explore prospects for collaboration in electronics hardware components for energy storage solutions and power electronics in both commercial and passenger vehicle markets. Tejas Networks and ADI in turn will explore opportunities in electronics hardware components for network infrastructure.