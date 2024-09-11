Teledyne e2v HiRel enters partnership with Flip Electronics

Under the new agreement, Flip Electronics will maintain substantial inventories of Teledyne e2v HiRel’s semiconductor wafers for military applications, ensuring a consistent and reliable supply of critical components.

“Our semiconductor longevity programs provide a significant competitive advantage to our customers. Partnering with Flip Electronics allows us to offer a more resilient supply chain and respond swiftly to our customers’ needs and the evolving market conditions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions,” said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development at Teledyne e2v HiRel in a press release.

Flip has secured the remaining quantity of WS57C291 WSI (Waferscale Integration, Inc./STMicroelectronics) UV EPROM wafer inventory from Teledyne that are used to build multiple DLA-qualified Standard Microcircuit Drawing parts.

“Today’s announcement highlights Flip Electronics’ commitment to supporting our customers’ long-term capacity needs and maintaining their supply chain by providing, in some cases, obsolete parts. We are excited to collaborate with Teledyne e2v HiRel to ensure a consistent and robust supply of high-reliability semiconductors. This partnership will improve our ability to serve our customers and meet the rigorous requirements of military and space applications,” adds Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics.

The partnership aims to strengthen the supply chain. It mitigates the risks of obsolescence in high-reliability semiconductor devices ensuring both companies can continue to meet the critical demands of their military and space sector customers.