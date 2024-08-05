Alphawave Semi appoints new Chief Accounting Officer

Ladiwala brings more than 25 years of financial management experience, including more than a decade within public semiconductor IP and chip companies.

Prior to joining Alphawave Semi, Ladiwala held the CAO role at Luminar Technologies, Arm and Cypress Semiconductor, and was Assistant Corporate Controller at Intersil. He also worked extensively with semiconductor and technology-sector companies during his 12 years at PwC, a press release reads.

At these companies, he collaborated on the due diligence, negotiation, and integration of M&A transactions that ranged between USD 5 million and USD 10 billion, and participated in debt funding operations totalling over USD 2 billion. Additionally, Ladiwala has experience with accounting for complex transactions, including multiple-element long-term subscription and IP licensing revenue agreements worth a combined value of over USD 1 billion.

“Sameer brings a unique mix of experience of IP-focused and semiconductor product companies, which is a rare skill set in a CAO,” said Rahul Mathur, CFO, in the press release. “In addition, he brings a track record for implementing many of the strategic initiatives that Alphawave Semi is considering for future growth. The entire management team and Board of Directors are thrilled to have Sameer join and further strengthen the finance organization and the entire company.”

Ladiwala is based in Alphawave Semi’s Silicon Valley design headquarters, San Jose, California.