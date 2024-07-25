Weeroc pledges $4.5 million for Malaysian expansion

The agreement will see Weeroc launch operations in Malaysia and support local training and expertise. It plans to start operations in early 2025 at the Puchong Financial Corporate Centre in Selangor.

Weeroc designs and provides ASICs for various applications, such as medical imaging, nuclear decommissioning, homeland security and aerospace. With this move it follows many other European and US firms in exploring the potential of Malaysia in the semiconductor space. In the last few weeks, Melexis and MKS Instruments each confirmed new projects in Malaysia.

According to a report by MSN, Malaysia is the world’s sixth largest exporter of electronics and semiconductors, and is responsible for 7% of the semiconductor trade flows as well as 13% of back-end operations. In May, the Malaysian Prime Minister announced a USD 120 million investment programme for chip design, advanced packaging, and semiconductor chip manufacturing equipment via a new National Semiconductor Strategy.

