Melexis opens its largest wafer testing plant

The 4-storey building hosts 90 semiconductor wafer test equipment machines, which are used to test integrated circuits (ICs). Melexis says the new plant will accelerate its innovation in edge sensors and edge drivers to meet rising demand from the mobility, sustainability, robotics, and health sectors.

It chose Malaysia as the location partly for its proximity to the wafer foundry run by X-FAB, one of Melexis' key suppliers. The firm also enlisted the support of the local Sarawak authority and federal Malaysian government.

Françoise Chombar, Chairwoman of the Board at Melexis, said in a press release: “Our continuous search for better solutions led us to this new, beautiful building that embodies the values of Melexis: innovation with heart, keeping in mind our people and the planet. We are proud of how sustainable the building is, having learned from previous experiences. This expansion will allow Melexis to serve the steadily increasing global demand for semiconductor solutions and signals our continued commitment towards our Asian customers.”

Melexis is also pursuing further collaborations with universities and other partners to promote regional innovation and growth. One initiative is the Local Pioneer Talent Program, a collaboration with universities and Sarawak Microelectronics Design (SMD), a government agency focused on research and development, which officially began in 2023.