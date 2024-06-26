Avnet names Rebeca Obregon as new president of Farnell

“Since joining Avnet’s leadership team last year, Rebeca has shown her deep commitment to delivering results for our suppliers, customers, partners, and employees,” says Phil Gallagher, CEO, of Avnet, in a press release. “Farnell remains a critical part of Avnet’s overall success and value proposition, and I’m confident that Rebeca is the right leader to steer the organization through its next chapter.”

Obregon previously held the position of senior vice president of Strategic Business Engagements and Supplier Management, where she led Avnet’s United, Velocity and Integrated business units, IP&E (interconnect, passive and electromechanical) supplier management and strategy, mergers and acquisitions.

“Farnell has a rich history as an influential leader in components distribution,” says Obregon. “I look forward to helping our teams at Farnell, Avnet and beyond support our customers at every stage of the product life cycle.”

Obregon brings more than 30 years’ experience in the semiconductor industry where she has built and grown teams and businesses to her new position. Before joining Avnet in 2023, she was a corporate vice president at Amkor Technology.