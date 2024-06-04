Green light for the final phase of Infineon's smart power fab

During a visit, the Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, officially handed over the last outstanding building permit for the new fab issued by the state directorate of Saxony.

The excavation of the building pit has now been completed. The shell and building construction are currently progressing on the concrete foundation. Infineon officially broke ground for the new plant in Dresden back in May 2023 and manufacturing is currently scheduled to start in 2026. Once completed, the production will focus on semiconductors that promote decarbonisation and digitalisation, a press release reads.

With a total investment of EUR 5 billion, the company is contributing to the European Commission's goal to increase the EU's share of global semiconductor production to 20% by 2030. The products manufactured in the new production facility will be used in the automotive and renewable energy industries. The interaction of power semiconductors and analog/mixed-signal components enables particularly energy-efficient and intelligent system solutions – hence the name Smart Power Fab.

"We are making excellent progress with the construction of our state-of-the-art Smart Power Fab in Dresden. We are right on schedule also thanks to the excellent cooperation with the authorities," says Dr. Rutger Wijburg, COO of Infineon. "With our strategic decision to continue investing in Dresden, we are securing the long-term future of the site and strengthening the manufacturing base for semiconductors in Europe."

In the next construction phase, the basement levels will be built, along with other levels. The clean room is planned for the fourth level. Once completed, it will be at the same height as the site's three existing production rooms, which will optimise an integrated production.

With the investment in the new plant, Infineon is creating an additional 1,000 jobs in Dresden. The company currently employs approximately 3,250 people in the Saxon state capital. The number of trainees has already been significantly increased with the new fab.

Infineon aims for public support of around EUR 1 billion under the European Chips Act, subject to the European Commission's state aid decision and the national grant procedure.