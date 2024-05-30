Micron's DRAM plant in Hiroshima to be operational in 2027

Micron Technology plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, for the production of DRAM chips. And according to a report from Japanese media outlet The Daily Industrial News, the company is looking to start operations by the end of 2027.

According to the report, the project will have a total investment is between JPY 600 billion and 800 billion (approximately USD 5.1 billion). Construction is slated to begin in early 2026, and the plant will be equipped with extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment.

Back in 2023, Micron announced that it would invest up to JPY 500 billion (USD 3.2 billion) to bring EUV equipment to Japan.

Originally, Micron had planned to have the new plant online by 2024, but this timeline has clearly been modified because to unfavourable market conditions. Micron, who acquired Japanese DRAM giant Elpida back in 2013, today employs more than 4,000 engineers and technicians in Japan, as reported by TrendForce.