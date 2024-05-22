© Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic's CFO resigns
Cirrus Logic, Inc. announces that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Venk Nathamuni, will resign effective May 24, 2024, to pursue an opportunity outside the semiconductor industry.
To facilitate a seamless transition while a search is conducted for a new CFO, the company’s board of directors has appointed Ulf Habermann, Principal Accounting Officer, as interim CFO.
Mr. Habermann has held various roles in the finance organisation during his 22-year career at Cirrus Logic, including Controller, Treasurer, and Vice President of Finance. Mr. Habermann will also continue to serve as Principal Accounting Officer.