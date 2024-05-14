Kevin O’Buckley to lead Foundry Services at Intel

Kevin O’Buckley started in his new role yesterday, becoming a member of Intel’s executive leadership team reporting to CEO Pat Gelsinger. Stuart Pann will remain as an adviser to support a seamless transition.

O’Buckley joins Intel with more than 25 years of semiconductor industry experience. Most recently, he was senior vice president of hardware engineering for the Custom, Compute and Storage Group at Marvell Technologies. He joined Marvell as part of its 2019 acquisition of Avera Semiconductor, where he served as chief executive. He also served as vice president of Product Development at GlobalFoundries, and before that spent more than 17 years at IBM leading technology development and manufacturing organisations.

“Kevin brings a unique blend of expertise from across the semiconductor industry, having served as a senior leader and technologist in both foundry and fabless companies,” says Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in a press release. “As we continue building the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, Kevin will play a critical role in helping customers achieve their goals by leveraging Intel Foundry’s unique ability to deliver process and packaging technology through a resilient and sustainable supply chain.”

O’Buckley will spearhead the growth of Intel’s foundry business and continue to build out its ecosystem of intellectual property and electronic design automation partners. In this role, O’Buckley will work closely with Intel Foundry’s other senior leaders to fulfill the company’s ambition to create the first system foundry for the AI era.

The Intel Foundry business encompasses Intel’s technology development, global manufacturing, and foundry customer service and ecosystem operations.

Pann retires from Intel after 35 years of service with a wide-ranging legacy of achievements including standing up Intel Foundry under Intel’s new operating model. Pann previously served as senior vice president, chief business transformation officer and general manager of Intel’s Corporate Planning Group.