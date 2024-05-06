Infineon to supply SiC power modules for Xiaomi's EV

Xiaomi might be best known for its consumer electronics (mostly, smartphones), but it unveiled plans to launch its own car last last year. The firm said it spent more than USD 1.4 billion to develop its EV model, known as Xiaomi SU7. It says the car will run its HyperOS architecture, which powers phones and smart home systems. The goal is a more seamless experience, one where a consumer's apps and preferences work everywhere.

Now, Infineon has confirmed its role in the launch. It will supply HybridPACK Drive G2 CoolSiC 1200 V modules for the Xiaomi SU7 Max. The chips allow for higher operating temperatures, resulting in more range. Infineon has sold almost 8.5 million units of the modules since 2017.

It will also deliver EiceDRIVER TM gate drivers and more than ten microcontrollers in various applications. The two companies also agreed to further cooperate on SiC automotive applications to fully utilize the benefits of Infineon’s SiC portfolio.