Phone maker Xiaomi is preparing to launch an EV

The company’s CEO Lei Jun confirmed that the EV model, known as Xiaomi SU7, is in trial production and will hit the domestic market shortly. He added that the firm spent more than USD 1.4 billion to develop the product, which beats Porsche’s Taycan and Tesla’s Model S on acceleration and other metrics,

Tech observers have been speculating for years about phone makers moving into the automotive market. The received wisdom is that, as cards go electric, they will become 'software products on wheels' and that consumer electronics companies with expertise in user experience will enter the space.

Apple has been the subject of much rumour, but it looks like Xiaomi has won the race. It says the SU7 will run its HyperOS architecture that can power phones, smart home systems and cars. The goal is a more seamless experience, one where a consumer's apps and preferences work everywhere.

