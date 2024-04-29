STMicroelectronics and ROHM extend SiC agreement
STMicroelectronics has confirmed the expansion of its multi-year, long-term 150mm silicon carbide (SiC) substrate wafers supply agreement with ROHM group's subsidiary SiCrystal.
The new deal enshrines the supply of larger volumes of SiC substrate wafers manufactured in Nuremberg, Germany, for a minimum expected value of USD 230 million.
Demand for SiC power semiconductors is rising as they facilitate more efficient energy generation, distribution and storage. This makes SiC of particular interest to the electric automative sector as well as firms with resource-intensive infrastructure such as AI data centres.
Geoff West, EVP and Chief Procurement Officer, STMicroelectronics, said: “This expanded agreement with SiCrystal will bring additional volumes of 150mm SiC substrate wafers to support our devices manufacturing capacity ramp-up for automotive and industrial customers worldwide. It helps strengthen our supply chain resilience for future growth, with a balanced mix of in-house and commercial supply across regions”.