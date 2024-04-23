There are now approximately 10 billion chips with Silicon Creations IP manufactured on TSMC’s processes worldwide.

“We and our customers share a longstanding trust in delivering critical high-volume products. Since 2010, Silicon Creations has supported thousands of tape-outs of TSMC-customer SoCs, showcasing our reliability in powering a diverse range of global technologies and applications," says Randy Caplan, Co-founder of Silicon Creations.

Silicon Creations’ IP has been included in more than 1,500 mass production tape-outs with TSMC, demonstrating the scale and success of their collaboration. This partnership has deepened significantly over the past two decades, especially since the introduction of TSMC’s FinFET process nodes.

"Silicon Creations has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and quality, making significant contributions to the growth of TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP) ecosystem and customer design success,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Together, we have delivered high quality, proven solutions that meet the growing demands of the industry, and we look forward to continuing our joint efforts in helping customers quickly and reliably launch their semiconductor innovation to the market.”

Silicon Creations' technology is in production across a wide range of process technologies, from 180nm through 3nm, with 2nm IP under development.