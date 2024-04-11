Microchip acquires VSI

The market size of automotive radar, camera and LiDAR modules is expected to grow by greater than two times between 2022 to 2028 to USD 27 billion in revenue, according to Yole Group. This anticipated growth is driven by the increased adoption of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), in-cabin monitoring, safety and convenience features and multi-screen digital cockpits for next-generation Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

These applications will require more highly asymmetric raw data and video links and higher bandwidths, making current, proprietary serialiser/deserialiser (SerDes)-based solutions no longer adequate, both commercially and technically. In response to these developments, the Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) was formed in 2019 and released the first open-standard ASA Motion Link (ASA-ML) specifications.

“This acquisition brings VSI’s knowledgeable team, their market traction and ASA Motion Link technologies and products to Microchip’s expansive automotive networking portfolio to better serve the ADAS megatrend we are focused on,” says Mitch Obolsky, senior vice president of Microchip’s automotive products, networking, and data center business units in a press release.

He continues to say that as the industry converges around three primary IVN pillars – Ethernet, PCIe and ASA Motion Link, camera and display connectivity is one of the fastest growing and largest IVN markets.

"With VSI, Microchip can now offer products that span all three pillars and also provide automotive security, microcontrollers, motor control, touch and power management solutions to our customers to enable their next-generation software-defined vehicle architectures.”

Today, ASA has over 145 members, including Microchip, a promoter member. With 11 automotive manufacturers including BMW, GM, Ford, Stellantis and Hyundai-Kia Motors Corporation, the Alliance also includes an ecosystem ranging from Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor and imager vendors and test and compliance houses. In addition to being an open standard, ASA-ML brings link layer security and scalability to support 2 Gbps to 16 Gbps line rates. Furthermore, the upcoming specification update will enable ASA-ML to support Ethernet-based architectures.

In March 2024, BMW Group announced they would shift to using standardised ASA-ML for upcoming start of productions.