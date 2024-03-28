Micron breaks ground on Xi'an expansion project

With construction officially started the US manufacturer is looking to start production at the new site in the second half of 2025, and increasing it based on market demand.

Following the completion of the new factory, the total area of ​​Micron's Xi'an factory will exceed 132,000 square meters. Back in June of 2023, Micron announced an investment of RMB 4.3 billion (USD 595 million) in Xi'an, which includes the construction of a new factory, the introduction of new production lines, and the manufacturing of a wider range of product solutions, including but not limited to mobile DRAM, NAND and SSDs.

Micron states in the press release that it is also advancing the acquisition of the assets of Licheng Semiconductor (Xi'an) Co., Ltd. (Licheng Xi'an) and will provide new employment to all 1,200 employees of Licheng Xi'an. The new factory project will also create an additional 500 new jobs, bringing Micron's total number of employees in China to more than 4,800.