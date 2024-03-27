© SK hynix
Business |
SK Hynix to invest $4 billion in Indiana?
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix is reportedly planning to invest about USD 4 billion to develop an advanced chip packaging factory in West Lafayette, Indiana, reports the Wall Street Journal.
Operations at the plant could start in 2028, WSJ reports, citing people familiar with the situation. According to the information, the facility is projected to provide 800 to 1,000 new job opportunities.
An SK Hynix spokesperson stated that the firm "is reviewing its advanced chip packaging investment in the U.S., but hasn't made a final decision yet," the report continues.