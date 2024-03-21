Innoscience responds to Infineon’s lawsuit

Infineon filed a lawsuit against China's Innoscience on March 13, 2024, seeking a permanent injunction for infringement of a US patent relating to gallium nitride (GaN) technology.



The patent claims cover core aspects of GaN power semiconductors encompassing innovations that enable the reliability and performance of Infineon’s proprietary GaN devices. The lawsuit was filed in the district court of the Central District of California.

Innoscience says in a response that it "denies Infineon’s allegations of patent infringement as well as the validity of the Infineon patent. Innoscience will vigorously defend itself and is confident that it will prevail."

Innoscience is also questioning Infineon’s intention with this litigation, as it has asserted a patent that – according to Innoscience – has significant defects.

"Particularly, even a cursory review of Infineon’s patent portfolio reveals that the alleged “invention” of the asserted patent was already disclosed in Infineon’s own earlier prior art patents, raising concerns that it may have committed fraud on the United States Patent and Trademark Office, for not making proper disclosures during the prosecution of the asserted defective patent," Innoscience writes in its response.

Innoscience argues that Infineon’s characterisation that the claims of the asserted defective patent “cover core aspects of GaN power semiconductors,” is wrong – the lawsuit only concerns a small fraction of Innoscience’s packaged high-voltage (650V–700V) GaN transistors and does not affect the vast majority of its other products.