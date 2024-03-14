Infineon sues Innoscience for patent infringement

The patent claims cover core aspects of GaN power semiconductors encompassing innovations that enable the reliability and performance of Infineon’s proprietary GaN devices. The lawsuit was filed in the district court of the Central District of California.

“The production of gallium nitride power transistors requires completely new semiconductor designs and processes”, says Adam White, President of Infineon’s Power & Sensor Systems Division, in a press release. “With nearly two decades of GaN experience, Infineon can guarantee the outstanding quality required for the highest performance in the respective end products. We vigorously protect our intellectual property and thus act in the interest of all customers and end users.” Infineon has been investing in R&D, product development and the manufacturing expertise related to GaN technology for decades. Infineon continues to defend its intellectual property and protect its investments.

On 24 October 2023, Infineon announced the closing of the acquisition of GaN Systems Inc., becoming a GaN power house and further expanding its position in power semiconductors. Market analysts at Yole expect the GaN revenue for power applications to grow by 49% CAGR to approx. USD 2 billion by 2028.