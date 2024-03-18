RRP Electronics to invest $600m in new OSAT plant

The company will invest USD 600 million in the 25,000 sq ft plant over the next five years, with plans to lay the foundation stone this week. The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) facility will also have R&D centre to incorporate the latest developments in the field.

RRP Electronics confirmed it will also seek support from the Maharashtra Government to set up the unit, which will serve verticals such as automobiles, power, electronics and various other industries. This project will be good news for the national government too. It is working hard to make India a global destination for chip firms looking for their next supplier.

Just weeks ago, the government rubber stamped a $15.2 billion budget to build three new semiconductor plants, including the country's first 12-inch wafer fab – a joint project run by domestic conglomerate Tata Group and Taiwan’s Power Chip.

And in February, Indian industrial giant CG Power and Industrial Solutions launched a JV with US's Renesas and Thailand's Stars to establish a new OSAT facility in the country.