Cerebras Systems launches 'the world’s fastest AI chip'

The WSE-3 is built on a 5 nm process, and powers the Cerebras CS-3 AI supercomputer, which is capable of 125 petaflops of peak AI performance. The new chip can train large AI models of up to 24 trillion parameters without the need for partitioning, thus simplifying the training process.

US-based Cerebras says this is the world’s fastest AI chip'. Its key specs are as follows:

4 trillion transistors

900,000 AI cores

125 petaflops of peak AI performance

44GB on-chip SRAM

5nm TSMC process

External memory: 1.5TB, 12TB, or 1.2PB

Trains AI models up to 24 trillion parameters

Cluster size of up to 2048 CS-3 systems

To make the chip user friendly, it supports PyTorch 2.0, which simplifies programming large language models (LLMs). This means developers can do more with less code, speeding up the time it takes to develop new applications.