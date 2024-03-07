Advantech intelligent IoT solutions now available from Farnell
Farnell has added Advantech to its Single Board Computing (SBC) line card in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The move brings Advantech's industrial embedded platforms and IoT systems to Farnell's EMEA customers.
Over the coming months, Farnell plans to broaden this selection globally with focus on product breadth and expanding into other regions.
“The purpose of our partnership with Farnell is to provide an alternative go-to-market to meet the diverse needs of different customer segments, achieve a long-tail effect, and further market reach,” says Alexandre Caghassi, Director of Partners & Alliances at Advantech, in a press release.
Romain Soreau, Head of SBC at Farnell, adds: “As technology continues to penetrate various products and the IoT drives innovation, reaching engineers early in the design process is crucial. Our partnership with Advantech enables us to offer end-to-end solutions that support our customers throughout their product lifecycle.”