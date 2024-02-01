DigiKey added over 450 new suppliers in 2023

"2023 was a year of record-breaking innovation as we continued to offer the newest technologies and reinforce our position as the distribution leader of a vast and expanding selection of components across many product groups," says Vice President of Global Business Development, Mike Slater, in a press release.

The company also continued to expand the diversity of its products and suppliers in new product categories with its DigiKey Marketplace.

“As we look forward to 2024, inventory is stabilizing and returning to a state of normalcy, supporting DigiKey’s commitment to accelerate progress for every designer, buyer and builder by offering the largest supplier portfolio and widest product offering. We are excited to announce that these products are currently available to the global engineering community,” Mr Slater continues.

Some of the key new product introductions added to the DigiKey line card in 2023 include Banner’s Asset Monitoring Gateway with CLOUD ID, Molex’s Loxon Locking Quick Disconnects, Infineon’s PSoC 4000T Microcontrollers, Tagore's TP44200NM GaN FET, Würth Elektronik’s push-pull transformers, and more. Core suppliers also continued to expand their offerings, adding new products from a variety of divisions.