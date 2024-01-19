UK researchers to commercialise biodegradable PCBs

The researchers, along with local startup Jiva Materials, have developed a product called Soluboard – a substrate material based on natural fibres. It is enclosed in a non-toxic polymer that dissolves when immersed in hot water to leave behind only compostable organic material.

Now, the partners have been awarded a KnowledgeTransfer Partnership by Innovate UK to commercialise their invention.

The biodegradable PCB has obvious commercial potential. Electronic waste is a growing problem. Industry data says the average person generates 7.5Kg of e-waste every year, and that PCBs could account for 8% of the total. At present the majority of PCBs are manufactured on a glass fibre epoxy laminate, of which less than 50% is collected and recycled.

Jiva will now work with the University of Portsmouth to test more natural fibres, such as jute, flax and hemp, for their potential as laminate materials. Last year, it was reported that semiconductor maker Infineon was appraising Soluboard for demo and evaluation purposes with selected customers.