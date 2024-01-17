Moov promotes Rajiv Chegu to COO

Since joining Moov in 2022, Chegu has served as Head of Operations, running the gamut of company operations; people, processes and strategy. In his role as COO, Chegu’s expanded focus will include taking the helm of Moov’s product organisation, strategic development of data products and services to drive both internal efficiency and external customer value, and continuing to drive market expansions.

“Rajiv’s experience running multiple functions across the operational, data, and product domains at leading B2B startups coupled with the rigor from his experience in private equity portfolio operations and top tier consulting is invaluable to Moov as we continue our trajectory of hyper-growth,” says Steven Zhou CEO and cofounder of Moov Technologies, in a press release.

Prior to Moov, Chegu worked with B2B software companies, notably as an operator at CB Insights where he led teams across corporate development, data operations, business intelligence, and product as an SVP and at a leading lower middle market Private Equity firm. He also brings experience from the Boston Consulting Group.

Moov plans to continue expanding its global footprint, product footprint, and market penetration. In 2023, the company announced an expansion of its presence in South Korea and the establishment of a new office in the semiconductor hub of Taipei. Moov has also established a new enterprise partnerships division to grow strategic long-term relationships with semiconductor manufacturers across a variety of complex acquisition and divestiture projects.