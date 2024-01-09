Excelitas Technologies acquires Heraeus Noblelight

Noblelight specialises in the development and manufacture of specialty lighting components and system solutions, from ultraviolet to infrared, used within analytical instrumentation, industrial curing, water treatment, electronics manufacturing, medical and cosmetic therapy, battery production and many others.

“We are very pleased that Noblelight and its strong team are now part of Excelitas. The combined knowledge and manufacturing expertise of Excelitas and Noblelight now present one of the broadest and most extensive light technology offerings available from a single source. We share a field-proven go-to-market strategy based upon deep customer engagement, which enables market success and ensures long-standing business relationships,” said Ron Keating, Excelitas Technologies CEO in a press release.

The acquisition of Noblelight represents the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by Excelitas Technologies since its establishment in 2010.

“We are greatly enthused with the possibilities of our new partnership. We see significant opportunities in leveraging our combined capabilities to best serve our customer base and continue an accelerated path for profitable growth,” said Roland Eckl, Managing Director of Noblelight.

Heraeus Noblelight is headquartered in Kleinostheim, Germany, and operates production sites in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, China and Japan, as well as sales units in Europe and parts of Southeast Asia. The company employs around 850 people.

The acquisition officially closed on January 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.