Camtek receives order of 25 systems form unnamed OSAT
Israeli developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry, Camtek, says it has received an order of 25 systems from an unnamed Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) for various Advanced Packaging applications.
Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). The company has its manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany.
Camtek states in a press release that delivery of the 25 system order to the customer is expected in 2024.
"This order is a repeat order from an OSAT who specializes in Advanced Packaging and specifically, Heterogeneous Integration. It affirms Camtek's ongoing commitment in providing industry-leading inspection and metrology solutions that meet the evolving demands of the semiconductor landscape. Our strong order flow is a testament to Camtek's leading market position and as we continue to receive notable orders such as this, it strengthens our confidence that 2024 will be a record year for Camtek," says Rafi Amit, CEO of Camtek in the press release.