Five companies incorporate RISC-V firm Quintauris

As reported by Evertiq, Quintauris was announced by the partners in August. But now all required regulatory approvals have now been obtained and Quintauris has been formally established. Its base will be in Munich, with Alexander Kocher appointed as CEO.

Kocher joins the company from Elektrobit, a supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry. He says Quintauris's initial application focus will be automotive, but with an eventual expansion into mobile and IoT.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for Quintauris and for the industries we will serve,” said Kocher. “We will bring game-changing innovation and scalability to the next generation of hardware development, with an emphasis on combining the best elements of RISC-V in a unified, commercialised proposition. We are fortunate to have the backing of some of the most established players in the semiconductor industry, which shows our ambition for Quintauris to be a long-term, sustainable offer. We absolutely believe in the power of collaboration with the RISC-V community, and as we continue to scale our company, we look forward to engaging with the ecosystem to speed development and enhance the resilience of the broader semiconductor ecosystem.”

RISC-V combines a modular technical approach with an open, royalty-free ISA. It is a non-profit process, and open standard, so any company can use it in their proprietary products and services.