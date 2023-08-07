Industry superpowers join forces to promote RISC-V

© RISC V Org

The founders say the German-based company will "be a single source to enable compatible RISC-V based products, provide reference architectures, and help establish solutions widely used in the industry."

RISC-V combines a modular technical approach with an open, royalty-free ISA. As a non-profit process, RISC-V does not maintain any commercial interest in products or services. And it is open standard, so any company large or small can use it in their proprietary products and services.

Industry leaders believe all of the above should accelerate innovation. Which explains why Robert Bosch, Infineon, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP and Qualcomm have come together to launch this new venture. They say the initial focus will be automotive, but the next phase will include mobile and IoT. They have also called on industry associations and governments to support the initiative.