Würth strengthens its presence in Scandinavian
With the establishment of Würth Elektronik Danmark A/S, customers from Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands will have a direct point of contact for their electronic and electromechanical component needs.
Previously, these markets were served by the Swedish subsidiary, but now Würth Elektronik Danmark A/S, based in the north of Aarhus is taking over the responsibility.
A team headed by CEO Ole Sanggaard Knudsen, Finance Manager Gunhild Nors and Office Manager Claire Boelstoft is being set up there to provide even better support for the Danish electronics industry.
“We would like to thank our colleagues in Germany and Sweden for their support in establishing our company,” says Knudsen, in a press release. “The fact that we can take this step comes from the trust our Danish customers have placed in us. Würth Elektronik is established here as a brand and now also as a company.”