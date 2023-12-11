© mycronic
Mycronic receives another order for an SLX mask writer
Swedish production equipment manufacturer Mycronic has received another order for an SLX mask writer, this time from a new customer in Asia.
The company states that the order value is in the range of USD 5-7 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the first quarter of 2025.
The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“Thanks to the modern SLX platform, we can successfully keep gaining market share and thereby grow the installed base of SLX mask writers serving the semiconductor industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.