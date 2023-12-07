Lattice team up with Nvidia to accelerate edge AI

Based on Lattice FPGAs and Nvidia Orin, the open-source reference board is designed to address developers’ needs for connectivity to a diverse variety of sensors and interfaces, design scalability, and low latency when designing high-performance edge AI applications for healthcare, robotics, and embedded vision. Lattice says that the collaboration with Nvidia is set to expand the open-source developer community by improving the efficiency of connecting sensors to edge AI compute applications.

“With AI technology at the forefront of transforming various markets, including manufacturing, transportation, communications, and medical instruments, this collaboration will accelerate this fundamental shift,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Lattice Semiconductor, in a press release. “We are excited to work with Nvidia to extend the reach of our reference solutions, bringing more innovation to our customers and ecosystem to help simplify and speed the implementation of edge AI applications.”

The Lattice FPGA-based reference board is available for early-access customers but the company plans to make the board and application examples more broadly available in the first half of 2024.