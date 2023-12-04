© sitime
SiTime completes acquisition of Aura Semiconductor's clock products
Precision timing company SiTime Corporation has completed the acquisition of clock products from Aura Semiconductor and licensing its clock IP.
The deal accelerates SiTime’s roadmap and advances the company’s vision to become the only provider of completed and differentiated precision timing products.
As previously reported, the all-cash transaction comprised of fixed payments totalling USD 148 million and earnouts capped at USD 120 million. With the deal completed, SiTime holds exclusive rights to sell products based on Aura’s IP and clocking portfolio.