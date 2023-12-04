Mycronic receives Asian order for an SLX mask writer

The Swedish company says that the order value is in the range of USD 5-7 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2024.

“This repeat order from an existing customer shows that global demand for photomasks to the semiconductor industry remains solid and that the modern SLX platform is well suited to meet our customers’ high expectations”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.

Mycronic’s Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors. With the SLX laser mask writer Mycronic looks to meet the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.