ACM Research opens new Oregon facility

The Hillsboro facility is located near key customers and partners and will serve as the new sales and service hub for ACM Research. With the construction of the new building, the company anticipates doubling its number of US employees to support current and potential customers.

“Our company sits at a rapid growth juncture as everyone from high-volume manufacturers to logistics providers are restructuring how they do business. Our expertise lies in delivering tailored solutions that cater to the unique requirements of innovation-driven businesses. We have a proven track record of successfully supporting companies in their quest for breakthroughs and advancements and see limitless potential to leverage our expertise in North America and globally,” says Jim Straus, Vice President of Sales for the U.S. and Europe, in a press release.

With the development of the cleanroom and demonstration space, ACM Research can grow its North American footprint and present a showcase space where current and future customers have the hands-on opportunity to evaluate and test new tools.