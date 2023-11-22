© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com
Business |
A new Indian OSAT facility on the horizon
CG Power and Industrial Solutions have applied with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) of India, to set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility as well as a grant of subsidy for the project.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions also says that it proposes to implement a Joint Venture in partnership with technology providers/anchor customers, should the project and subsidy application be approved.
The company says that the estimated investment for the project, over a period of five years, is USD 791 million and the same is expected to be funded by a combination of subsidies and equity contribution from JV Partners.