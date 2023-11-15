Samsung invests $1M to boost technical education in Taylor

The semiconductor manufacturer is investing in Taylor Independent School District’s effort in career and technical education (CTE) to help build the talent pipeline needed to support the growing semiconductor ecosystem in Central Texas.

Samsung's initial USD 1 million investment will help underwrite vital equipment, staff and training needed for classrooms, dual credit labs for coursework, robotics and automation and other manufacturing-related program specifics laboratory for Taylor ISD's new CTE building at Taylor High School, which is targeted for completion in the fall of 2025.

The district currently offers 16 CTE programs that provide hands-on experience in a variety of careers, from engineering to health science.

Samsung Austin Semiconductor has partnered with the school district since announcing Taylor as the site for its USD 17 billion manufacturing facility in November 2021.