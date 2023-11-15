Samsung invests $1M to boost technical education in Taylor
Samsung Austin Semiconductor is investing USD 1 million to bolster career and technical education for the semiconductor industry at Taylor Independent School District (ISD).
The semiconductor manufacturer is investing in Taylor Independent School District’s effort in career and technical education (CTE) to help build the talent pipeline needed to support the growing semiconductor ecosystem in Central Texas.
Samsung's initial USD 1 million investment will help underwrite vital equipment, staff and training needed for classrooms, dual credit labs for coursework, robotics and automation and other manufacturing-related program specifics laboratory for Taylor ISD's new CTE building at Taylor High School, which is targeted for completion in the fall of 2025.
The district currently offers 16 CTE programs that provide hands-on experience in a variety of careers, from engineering to health science.
Samsung Austin Semiconductor has partnered with the school district since announcing Taylor as the site for its USD 17 billion manufacturing facility in November 2021.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with Taylor ISD and invest in the vital resources necessary to provide an effective learning method about the semiconductor industry," says Samsung Austin Semiconductor president Bonyoung Koo in a press release. "We believe our partnership can help build the future workforce of Texas and we look forward to supporting education that will encourage students to consider a career in the semiconductor industry, Our partnership is important for Taylor, our state and the nation, and the impact will be felt worldwide."