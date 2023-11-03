Infineon and Eatron team up to apply ML to EV battery tech

The two companies believe their collaboration can help electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers solve three key technological challenges: range anxiety, charging speed and battery health.

More specifically, their partnership will try to improve automotive battery management systems (BMS). They say that Eatron will be able to maximize the performance and accuracy of its AI-powered battery management software by harnessing the ML capabilities of the MCU family with integrated parallel processing unit (PPU).

The PPU (an on-chip single instruction, multiple data vector digital signal processor) reduces computation time compared to traditional CPUs. For ease of use, Infineon offers an automated toolchain within its ecosystem to ensure the most convenient and efficient handling of the PPU.

“Infineon’s AURIX TC4x PPU enables us to offer AI-based battery diagnostics, including lithium plating detection, as well as prognostics, such as state of health (SoH) and aging trajectory, and remaining useful life (RUL) prediction at the edge,” said Umut Genc, CEO of Eatron. “Coupled with our market-leading state of everything (SoX) solution, which provides the most accurate and robust cell-level estimation of available charge, power, and battery health, this gives users of the TC4x the opportunity to have the leading BMS solution enabled by our software and machine learning models.”