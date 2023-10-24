onsemi completes South Korean expansion

To support the ramp in SiC manufacturing capacity, onsemi says that it plans to hire up to 1,000 local employees over the next three years to fill the mostly highly technical positions – a more than 40% increase over the present workforce of about 2,300.

Construction of the new 150 mm/200 mm SiC fab line along with the utility building and adjacent parking garage began in the middle of 2022 and was completed in September 2023. The company states in a press release that the Bucheon SiC line is starting with the production of 150 mm wafers and will be converted to 200 mm in 2025 upon qualification of the 200 mm SiC process.