© onsemi

According to the Korea JoongAng Daily, the Gyeonggi provincial government announced last Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with onsemi.

The manufacturing facility in Bucheon, Gyeonggi is said to manufacture SiC power semiconductors for electric veheciles by 2025. The site is reported to create 500 jobs.



The daily cites onsemi saying it ”will purchase 350-billion-won worth of raw materials, equipment and components from local suppliers”.