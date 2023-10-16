EMD Electronics opens new Arizona factory

EMD Electronics, the Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has opened its newest factory in Chandler, Arizona, USA.

The opening of the site is part of the company's"Level Up" growth program announced in late 2021. The factory features a 75,000-square-foot building, that effectively doubles the company’s manufacturing capacity in the US to produce equipment for its Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) business which provides delivery and storage of specialty chemicals and gases.

The USD 39 million investment in the new site is the largest investment the company has made in its semiconductor equipment and services business, which has become a key growth driver thanks to a strong business pipeline, the company states in a press release.

“The global semiconductor market’s long-term outlook is strong and so is our commitment to purposefully expand our capacities and services in the immediate vicinity of our customers,” says Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and CEO Electronics, in the press release. “We’re excited about the growth trajectory of our Delivery Systems & Services business, and proud to open a new site in Arizona and strengthen our presence in this premier destination for semiconductor production.”

With an efficient manufacturing design for optimal product throughput, the new factory doubles EMD Electronics' manufacturing capacity to produce its GASGUARD and CHEMGUARD systems in the U.S. The site also features a 75,000-square-foot building, a 6,000-square-foot clean room, and a 2,000-square-foot training center. The training center is designed to support manufacturing and services onboarding.

“Our equipment, delivery services, and technical expertise are fundamental to enabling the operational excellence required in semiconductor manufacturing. By increasing our manufacturing capacities and advancing our workforce strategy, we’re keeping up with our customers as the semiconductor ecosystem continues to expand. It’s an honor to be part of the collaborative effort by leaders and advocates from the public and private sectors to contribute to the momentum of our industry.” says Katherine Dei Cas, Head of the Delivery Systems & Services business.

Manufacturing operations in the new site started in June 2023. Since then, staffing levels have grown to greater than 100 total employees.

In April 2023, the company announced a roughly USD 300 million investment in its semiconductor manufacturing site in Hometown, Pennsylvania.