EMD Electronics expands with new factory in Arizona

EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is expanding with a new factory in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area for the manufacture of equipment for its Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) business.

The USD 28 million investment aims to enable DS&S to capture and grow its gas and chemical delivery systems business in targeted regions of North America and Europe, with supplemental capacity to supply Asia. The factory will operate on a new property in Chandler, Arizona and has been secured with a long-term lease. EMD Electronics says in a press release that it expects to start operations in the new factory by the end of 2022. At full ramp-up, staffing levels will grow to greater than 100 total employees. "A record number of greenfield capital projects indicates that the momentum of our industry is set to remain strong," says Katherine Dei Cas, Head of the Delivery Systems & Services business unit. "The opening of our new factory shows our commitment to further support our customers' ambitious growth plans. We are proud to expand our production capacity and innovation footprint in Arizona and to contribute to the state's development as a major Semiconductor hub in the US." The new factory will be designed to meet forecast business needs by providing additional capacity, primarily for the company's GASGUARD and CHEMGUARD systems. The investment is a key part in the company's strategy to capture growth opportunities that come along with the significantly accelerating global demand for innovative semiconductor and display materials.