RoodMicrotec and CERN deepen ASIC testing collaboration

The ASICs tested for the CMS will enable the collection of essential data during experiments in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The LHC is purpose-built to help scientists in addressing fundamental questions within the field of particle physics.

As part of the planned 2026 upgrade to the CMS detector, CERN will again use RoodMicrotec's expertise and testing services. RoodMicrotec will test and deliver over 1,000 12" silicon wafers. The three ASIC modules on the wafers will become an integral part of the detectors. They will collect and process the enormous amounts of data that emerge during the generation of collision experiments.

"We are very pleased to have this long-standing partnership with RoodMicrotec. In the past, we have been able to successfully test and apply the ASIC components that are so important for science," says Kostas Kloukinas, project manager of the CMS Outer Tracker ASICs project at CERN in a press release.