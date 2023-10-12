Skeleton unveils its Leipzig Superfactory

Since 2017, Skeleton has established a strong presence in Germany and the imminent completion och the Leipzig Superfactory is a significant milestone. The company first announced its plans to build the factory back in the summer of 2022. A total of EUR 220 million has been invested to scale the company's production of supercapacitors in Germany.

The new high-tech plant located in the town of Markranstädt will increase Skeleton's production capacity by up to 40 times and employ up to 240 people. Automated and digitalized mass production is scheduled to start by the end of 2024.

Beyond the company's production expansion in Germany, Skeleton says that it aims to fortify its presence in Asia. To strengthen the cooperation with its Japanese investor and strategic partner Marubeni Corporation, an investment agreement was signed to finance the completion of the Leipzig factory and to increase sales of the energy storage products produced at the plant in Asian markets.